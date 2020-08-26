Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 145.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,932 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.16% of Bank of Montreal worth $55,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after buying an additional 1,877,206 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 685.5% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 959,700 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,448,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,253,000 after acquiring an additional 922,362 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 610,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 979,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 586,852 shares in the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.31. 74,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

