Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

