Bank of Nova Scotia Has $20.37 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 38.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,832,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.