Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BNS opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.96.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

