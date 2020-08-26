Barclays Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.50 ($30.00).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.38 ($28.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.25 and a 200-day moving average of €22.86. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.