Barclays Begins Coverage on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AudioCodes by 33,425.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 390,414 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 251.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.