Barclays Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $261.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of VEEV opened at $260.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $273.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.66 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $381,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845 in the last 90 days. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

