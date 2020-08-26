Barclays Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $283.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $274.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.54.

ADSK stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $254.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

