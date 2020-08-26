BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR alerts:

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 4,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

About BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.