Barrington Research Increases Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target to $5.50

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. 3,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,026. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 257,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.