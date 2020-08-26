Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €51.00 by Barclays

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €51.78 ($60.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.24 and a 200 day moving average of €49.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

