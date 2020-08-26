Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) versus CRYO-CELL International (NASDAQ:CCEL) Head-To-Head Survey

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baudax Bio and CRYO-CELL International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baudax Bio presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 360.99%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than CRYO-CELL International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and CRYO-CELL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A CRYO-CELL International 11.41% -57.17% 8.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baudax Bio and CRYO-CELL International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -0.81 CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 2.05 $2.29 million N/A N/A

CRYO-CELL International has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters. The company's early-stage product candidates includes RP1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; and RP2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and a reversal agent, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

