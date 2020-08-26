BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBAVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BBAVY opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

