Beacon (BECN) Price Down 20.7% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market capitalization of $6,454.68 and approximately $46.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00466138 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010943 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002893 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

