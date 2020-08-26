Beam Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and $12.81 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00004329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 69,100,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

