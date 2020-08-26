Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Beigene were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Beigene by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beigene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $9,796,869.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,106,333.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $77,390.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,559.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,145 shares of company stock worth $67,494,693. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.21. 1,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.63. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

