Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,241 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Belden worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Belden by 28.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.