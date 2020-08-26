Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 53.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 82.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $26.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $349.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

