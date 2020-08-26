Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.82) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.15 ($11.94).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

