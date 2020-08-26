Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 6,068 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 24,858,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,755,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

