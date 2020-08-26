Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. 4,080,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

