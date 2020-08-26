Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.32.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

