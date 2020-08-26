Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $135.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.