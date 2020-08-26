Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by Loop Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $11,742,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,085,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

