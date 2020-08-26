Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

