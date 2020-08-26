Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

BBY stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.66. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $330,201.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,351.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 33.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,384 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,474,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,063,000 after buying an additional 493,416 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

