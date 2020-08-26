Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Beyond Meat worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of BYND opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $172.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,556.38 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $3,397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,024,395.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,892 shares of company stock valued at $16,197,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.