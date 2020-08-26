BiblePay (BBP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,350.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. BiblePay has a total market cap of $413,983.57 and approximately $12,350.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,497,011,850 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

