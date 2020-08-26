BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 149,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 148,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $234.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 144.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

