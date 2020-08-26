Bismuth (BIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,553.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $3,553.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

