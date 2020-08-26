BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $615,793.04

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. BitBall has a total market cap of $615,793.04 and $749,402.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,443.03 or 1.00240339 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002788 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000850 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00160029 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003452 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,755,032 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

