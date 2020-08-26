Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0260 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $15,620.86 and $42,979.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00439765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010930 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002851 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012745 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

