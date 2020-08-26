Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $10.17

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $10.17 or 0.00088663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Korbit, Indodax and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $178.13 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00662629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00077904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Huobi, Bitlish, OKEx, Koineks, QuadrigaCX, Sistemkoin, Negocie Coins, Binance, Crex24, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, BitMarket, C2CX, BitBay, Zebpay, YoBit, TDAX, Bit-Z, BitFlip, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Braziliex, Indodax, Bittrex, Bitinka, Exmo, Upbit, Exrates, Coinone, Graviex, Coinnest, DSX, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Kucoin and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

