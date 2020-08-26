Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $3.54 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $191.23 or 0.01666453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Korbit, Bittrex and Bitrue. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $606.45 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00194153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00151526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,499,315 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, BigONE, Coinsquare, Cobinhood, CoinZest, Poloniex, Bittrex, FCoin, Bit-Z, Korbit, Hotbit, IDAX, Bitfinex, WazirX, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Indodax, Upbit, CoinBene, Bitbns, Bitkub, Huobi, Kucoin, Kraken, DragonEX, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Coinbit, CoinEx, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinsuper, Bithumb, MBAex, Koinex, Bibox, Bitrue, OTCBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.