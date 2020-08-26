Blacer Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00442185 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010935 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

