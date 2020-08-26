Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.90 and last traded at $78.60. 275,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 556,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blackline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $86,402.19. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,113 shares of company stock worth $8,393,902. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 3,860.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 868.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 621,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 557,544 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the first quarter worth about $24,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 2,500.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 442,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

