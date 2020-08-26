BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,943 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of BlackRock worth $104,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BLK stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.10. 492,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,666. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $605.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

