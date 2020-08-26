BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.61

Shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $15.12. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 76,548 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $336,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 61.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 110.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

