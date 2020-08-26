Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $105,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $344.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $346.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

