Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $65,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

GS traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $207.22. 2,555,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day moving average of $194.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

