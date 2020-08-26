Blair William & Co. IL Buys 54,767 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $522,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625,272. The company has a market capitalization of $400.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.