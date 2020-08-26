Blair William & Co. IL Has $166.55 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of American Tower worth $166,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.94 and its 200 day moving average is $246.48. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

