Blair William & Co. IL Has $335.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $335,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $44.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,652.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,825. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,520.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,385.20. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,614.17. The firm has a market cap of $1,123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

