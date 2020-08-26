Blair William & Co. IL Has $63.27 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102,829 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $63,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.96. 19,301,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,825,145. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.38 and a 200 day moving average of $218.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

