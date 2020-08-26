Blair William & Co. IL Has $81.51 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $81,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

