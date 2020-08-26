Blair William & Co. IL Has $83.94 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $83,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.90. The stock had a trading volume of 734,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day moving average is $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $199.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.