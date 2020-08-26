Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.52 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00013244 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $16,993.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,081,329 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.