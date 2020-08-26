Blockpass Reaches Market Cap of $236,782.06 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $236,782.06 and approximately $4,718.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.01663136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00194808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00150688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

