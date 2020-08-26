Blockport (BPT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.65 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Blockport token can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $19,657.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockport has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00127435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01677176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00193445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00154067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

