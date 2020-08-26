BMO Real Estate Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BMO Real Estate Investments stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 67.20 ($0.88). The company had a trading volume of 82,379 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 38.72 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.80 ($1.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62.

About BMO Real Estate Investments

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

